Imperial Oil Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

TSE:IMO opened at C$33.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.93.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

