IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). IMV posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Shares of IMV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 24,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,963. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

