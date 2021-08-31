IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 283 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

