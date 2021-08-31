IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth $978,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

