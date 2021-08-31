IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 253,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

