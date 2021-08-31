IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 223.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

HOPE stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

