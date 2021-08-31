IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 390,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,271,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,105 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

