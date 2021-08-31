IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 985 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of International Seaways worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $467.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.