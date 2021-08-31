Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Update

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743. Infinity Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Get Infinity Energy Resources alerts:

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.