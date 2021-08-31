Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Inogen stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.76. 1,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -491.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,887 shares of company stock worth $42,393,514 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

