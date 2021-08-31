InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

INPOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded InPost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Erste Group initiated coverage on InPost in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on InPost in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.03 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InPost presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

OTCMKTS:INPOY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. 1,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,684. InPost has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

