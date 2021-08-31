Insider Buying: Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CLXT stock remained flat at $$3.93 on Tuesday. 147,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Calyxt, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.43.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.