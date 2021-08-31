Insider Buying: Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) Director Louis Craig Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.32 per share, with a total value of C$41,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,443 shares in the company, valued at C$1,774,991.99.
GAME opened at C$8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Engine Media Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.57 and a 52 week high of C$16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.
Engine Media Company Profile
