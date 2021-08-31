Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 5,113 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.93, for a total transaction of $1,456,847.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BILL traded down $7.69 on Tuesday, hitting $274.39. 2,318,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.52 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $291.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

