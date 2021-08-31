Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 399 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $22,846.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $465,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $31,281.25.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 972.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $13,648,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.