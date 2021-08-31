Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel B. Poneman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00.

Shares of LEU stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. 136,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

