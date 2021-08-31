Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 550 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $184.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -260.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.98 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

