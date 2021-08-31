Insider Selling: Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

Paul Bouzanis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Paul Bouzanis sold 101,907 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.56, for a total value of C$1,789,486.92.

TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.53. 83,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,377. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIP.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Laurentian upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.56.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.