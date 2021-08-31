Insider Selling: Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Sells 8,362 Shares of Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $213,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Aaron Coblentz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. 27,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,770. The company has a market cap of $708.19 million, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPRT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 364,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.