Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $458.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $464.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

