Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump Sells 600 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

