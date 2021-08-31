Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.92

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 19626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.