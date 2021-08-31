Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,548 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

