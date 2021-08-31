Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $219.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.