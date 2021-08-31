Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 2,179 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17.

