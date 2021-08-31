Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

