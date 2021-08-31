Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 914,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,844 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 222,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

