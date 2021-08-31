Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.53. 663,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,164. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 826,183 shares of company stock worth $101,448,378. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

