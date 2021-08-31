Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 758 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $107,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

