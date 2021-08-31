Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,980 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE BSBR opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

