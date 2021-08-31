Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1,868.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,780 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

