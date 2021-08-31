Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13,465.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,402,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,883 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $68.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

