Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

