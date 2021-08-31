Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,461.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,314.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.