Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.91 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the software maker will earn $7.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Shares of INTU opened at $565.57 on Monday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $520.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.40. The stock has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

