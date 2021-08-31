Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $565.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.40. Intuit has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,260 shares of company stock worth $9,954,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

