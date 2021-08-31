Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 52.3% in August

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the July 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VKI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 1,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,445. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $4,174,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 344,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth $415,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

