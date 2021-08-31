Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 52.3% in August

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the July 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
VKI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 1,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,445. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
