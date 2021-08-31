Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Position Lessened by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

