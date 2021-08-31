Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Down 27.7% in August

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHIT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000.

Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Tuesday. 39,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,063. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

