Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

