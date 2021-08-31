Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 11,601 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 764% compared to the average volume of 1,343 call options.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 167.9% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 558.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 142,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

