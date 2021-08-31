InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from InvoCare’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.67.

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates approximately 290 funeral home locations, and 18 cemeteries and crematoria that offers burial, memorialization, and cremation services. It also offers pet cremation services under the Patch & Purr, Pets in Peace, Family Pet Care, and the Lanswood and Edenhill brands; and LifeArt coffins.

