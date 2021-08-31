iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after acquiring an additional 340,454 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,368,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.