iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

