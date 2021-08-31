iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

SMLF stock opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $56.39.

