iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,604,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 168,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $66.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

