iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPHE stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

