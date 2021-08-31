iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Silversage Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Silversage Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.6% of Silversage Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silversage Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $453.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,353. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.06 and a 200 day moving average of $419.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $455.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.