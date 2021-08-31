iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.41. The stock had a trading volume of 63,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $455.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.