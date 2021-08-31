iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 37,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

